2017 Special Session Ends

The 2017 legislative special session came to its conclusion today and Governor Rick Scott seems to have left with everything he had asked for.

He received $85 million dollars for Enterprise Florida, $72 million for Visit Florida and $215 million towards public schools.

“I traveled the state for five or six months I guess and I went and sold it to explain to people, you know this is what’s going on in session. I think everybody came to the conclusion this was good for our state,” said Governor Scott. “I think everybody understands that we’ve got to fund k-12 education, we’ve got to make sure we continue marketing our state through Visit Florida and we’ve got to continue to do the things we can to grow jobs in our state and I think that’s how people came to that conclusion.”

An agreement on the implementation of medical marijuana and a $50 million boost to help speed up the repairs on the Herbert Hoover Dike near Lake Okeechobee were also passed.