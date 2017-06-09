2017 Special Session Ends

2017 Special Session EndsJune 9th, 2017 by Jake Stofan
The 2017 legislative special session came to its conclusion today and Governor Rick Scott seems to have left with everything he had asked for.
He received $85 million dollars for Enterprise Florida, $72 million for Visit Florida and $215 million towards public schools.
“I traveled the state for five or six months I guess and I went and sold it to explain to people, you know this is what’s going on in session. I think everybody came to the conclusion this was good for our state,” said Governor Scott. “I think everybody understands that we’ve got to fund k-12 education, we’ve got to make sure we continue marketing our state through Visit Florida and we’ve got to continue to do the things we can to grow jobs in our state and I think that’s how people came to that conclusion.”
An agreement on the implementation of medical marijuana and a $50 million boost to help speed up the repairs on the Herbert Hoover Dike near Lake Okeechobee were also passed.
