Funding to Speed Up Herbert Hoover Dike Repair Passes

The state legislature has approved a $50 million boost to speed up repairs to the Herbert Hoover Dike in Lake Okeechobee.

Damage to the dock has caused environmental and public safety concerns in the surrounding region.

The funding was added in a surprise last minute call by the Governor.

He was present in both chambers as the funding passed.

“You know hopefully we’ll be able to continue getting state funds. The president has promised federal funds, but it’s money every year to continue to fix the dike. I mean they’ve been doing it, but doing it very slowly, it seems like it always takes longer, they keep pushing out the dates. My goal is to get it done by 2022,” said Governor Rick Scott.

The repairs on the dike are being carried out by the Army Corps. of Engineers.