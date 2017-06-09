Session ends peacefully

Lawmakers spent the last two days arguing but appear to have reached agreement on increasing school funding, as well as giving the Governor money for Visit and Enterprise Florida. They finished about an hour before their 6PM deadline. State Representative Jim Boyd says it often takes a deadline to force competing interests to agree.

“People start looking at the clock and sawyer have until six o’clock today unless we come back another time, and say, you know, our job is to do what the taxpayers sent us up here to do and that’s finish the job. I think most of my colleagues on both sides of the isle and both sides of the rotunda want to do that. It’s just that that are a lot of competing interests as you know and different priorities” says Boyd.

In the end, lawmakers made the choice to agree now instead of facing negative stories about they dysfunction and having to come back to fund schools before the end of July.