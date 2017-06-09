Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Henry Miller
    "Every man has his own destiny: the only imperative is to follow it, to accept it, no matter where it leads him."
  • Publilius Syrus
    "Each day is the scholar of yesterday."
  • Carl von Clausewitz
    "The backbone of surprise is fusing speed with secrecy."
  • Napoleon Bonaparte
    "If you want a thing done well, do it yourself."

Session ends peacefully

June 9th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

Lawmakers spent the last two days arguing but appear to have reached agreement on increasing school funding, as well as giving the Governor money for Visit and Enterprise Florida. They finished about an hour before their 6PM deadline.  State Representative Jim Boyd says it often takes a deadline to force competing interests to agree.

“People start looking at the clock and sawyer have until six o’clock today unless we come back another time, and say, you know, our job is to do what the taxpayers sent us up here to do and that’s finish the job. I think most of my colleagues on both sides of the isle and both sides of the rotunda want to do that. It’s just that that are a lot of competing interests as you know and different priorities” says Boyd.

In the end, lawmakers made the choice to agree now instead of facing negative stories about they dysfunction and having to come back to fund schools before the end of July.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com