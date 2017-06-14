Seven Florida Educators Awarded SHINE Awards

The Governor and Cabinet awarded this year’s SHINE Awards to a group of Florida teachers for their contributions to the State’s education system.

Among those receiving the award is Latrece Brown, who won 2017 Duval County Teacher of the Year.

Brown, a Duval County native and UNF graduate teaches at Andrew Robinson Elementary School.

In her four years of teaching she’s become known for her high energy methods. She says what’s most important to her success is connecting with her students on a personal level.

“The most important thing is to love each child for who they are. Before you even think about educating them or mentoring them. Enjoy the children for who they are they will work and always meet your expectations,” said Brown.

Six other teachers from around the state were also honored with the SHINE award this morning.