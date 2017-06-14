Welcome to

State Pay Raises a Reality

June 14th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

Governor Rick Scott today signed legislation giving state employees a $1,400 pay raise for state employees earning less than $40,000 annually and $1,000 pay raise for those earning more than $40,000 annually.. Correctional officers will see a ten percent bump in the legislation, and sworn law enforcement officers will get a five percent raise. Scott says it is well deserved.

“I was proud to sign a bill to give pay raises that are well deserved, to state workers, law enforcement, and correctional officers. All those individuals are working hard. Since I got elected in 2010, I’ve met and actually respect a lot of people who work for the state. They are mission oriented and they want to do the right things” says Scott.

The 1400 dollars for those making under forty thousand is equal to at least three and a half percent for those at the top of the pay scale. It is identical to the raise they received in 2013.

