Teachers Union React to HB 7069 Signing

June 15th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

As we reported earlier this week, Governor Rick Scott was expected to sign an omnibus education bill before the week was out. He signed the legislation this afternoon. House Bill 7069 generated nearly 50 thousand letters, emails and petition signatures, early evenly split asking for a veto or to be signed. The legislation, for the first time, gives charter schools access to federal grant dollars to low income students and it allows charters to share local property tax revenues for construction and maintainence. the Florida education Association says the new law will make it harder for public schools to keep up.

“As it is right now, we’re having a hard enough time meeting our growth potentials. Meeting the unfunded mandates the legislature puts on school districts, and so its just going to make it harder for them to meet the needs of our schools and our children” says Pudlow.

Florida’s School Boards and Superintendents and asked Scott to veto the legislation.”

