  • Sophocles
    "Our happiness depends on wisdom all the way."
  • William Shakespeare
    "It is a wise father that knows his own child."
  • Wayne Rooney
    "Becoming a dad means you have to be a role model for your son and be someone he can look up to."
  • Dennis Banks
    "I have a Father's Day every day."

“Rain is Gonna Fall”

June 20th, 2017

Rain fell across most of north Florida all day long and is expected to last through Thursday. The Governor’s office is warning of flooding and says “Affected counties have not reported any unmet needs and every county emergency operations center (EOC) remains in monitoring status. Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall west of Florida and so far the state’s Emergency Operations Center remains at a level 2 status, the same status it was at when wildfires were covering the state. The center is not expected to fully activate for Cindy.

