National Organization for Women Calls for Board of Governor’s Member to Resign

A member of the Governing Board of the State University apologized after suggesting the reason women make less than men is because of genetics.

But the National Organization for Women says the apology doesn’t go far enough.

While discussing the pay gap between men and women graduates, Board of Governors member Ed Morton said this,“The women are given, maybe some of it is genetic, I don’t know. I’m not smart enough to know the difference.”

A furor followed. Rick Scott, who appointed Morton, made it clear he didn’t agree and released a statement through his press secretary saying…. “As a father of two daughters, the Governor absolutely does not agree with this statement.”

The following day Morton apologized in a statement that said in part, “I chose my words poorly. My belief is that women and men should be valued equally in the workplace.”

The apology isn’t enough for the National Organization for Women.

“Mr. Morton should resign,” said Barbara DeVane, a Lobbyist for Florida NOW.

NOW says if Morton doesn’t step down, Rick Scott Should remove him from office.

“No one in 2017 should ever be making such a statement. Especially someone who’s on the Board of Governors,” said DeVane.

Florida is one of 15 states that has not ratified the Equal Rights Amendment.

“Every session we don’t even get a hearing, just like this past session. So for someone in this position to be making such a statement is idiotic and ignorant,” said DeVane. “Genetics has nothing to do with the difference in salary between a man and a woman. It all has to do with discrimination.”

In Florida women who graduate from state universities are being paid on average $5,500 less each year than men.

Governor Rick Scott’s press office failed to issue a statement regarding whether or not the Governor would consider removing Morton from office in time for this story.