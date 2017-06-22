One Year After Pulse, Activists say Governor Rick Scott has Dropped the Ball on Protecting LGBTQ Rights

Officials with Equality Florida and the Florida Democratic Party are criticizing Governor Rick Scott for failing to issue an executive order protecting LGBTQ individuals from employment discrimination.

Leon County Democratic Party Chairman, Andy Janecek says the Legislature as a whole has failed the LGBTQ community when it comes to protecting employment rights.

“In Florida aside from some county protections, there’s now law that protects you if you go to work the next day and you place a picture of your new partner or your wedding on your desk, your employer can terminate you for that very reason in Florida. That is still allowed and that’s unacceptable,” said Janecek.

Activists say they had an open dialogue with the Governors staff in the wake of the Pulse Night Club shooting and were assured Scott would take action on the issue. Now more than a year later there hasn’t been any movement on the issue.