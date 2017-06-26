Governor Rick Scott Name Jimmy Patronis as New Chief Financial Officer

Governor Rick Scott has named a former state legislator to be the state’s next Chief Financial Officer.

Jimmy Patronis of Panama City has a long resume, but us environmentalists says his actions while in office raise concerns.

“Look forward to bringing a continued legacy of economic prosperity, job creation and a stronger economy to our great state,” said Patronis after the announcement Monday morning.

Patronis supported Scott for Governor in early 2010 when few know the current Governor.

“He’s a small business person, he knows the impact government has on businesses. He knows higher taxes and more regulation hurts businesses,” said Governor Scott.

Patronis, made a name for himself supporting anti-regulatory legislation that many felt harmed the environment.

As CFO, Petronius will vote on state lands and will have oversight of the Department of Environmental protection.

As a legislator, he sponsored 2013 legislation signed by the governor that sped up the permitting for natural gas pipelines.

It is credited with helping ease the construction of the Sabal Pipeline which sparked numerous protests.

“He was a standard bearer for developers who wanted to bypass much needed regulations who just wanted somebody who would just get them right through,” said Johanna Cervone with the Florida Democratic Party.

Petronius replaces Jeff Atwater, who is resigning to take a top post at Florida Atlantic University.

“It was the honor of a lifetime you know from City Council to state house to state senate to sitting on the Cabinet. It’s been a wonderful run,” said Atwater.

Since working as a State Representative Patronis has held the positions on the Constitution Revision Commission and the Public Service Commission.

Patronis is expected to swear in on Friday , Jeff Atwater’s last day.

Patronis will finish out Atwater’s term which ends next year. It’s unclear whether he will run for a full term in 2018.