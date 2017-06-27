Gwen Graham Delivers Over 4,000 Petitions to Senator Rubio Against Senate Healthcare Plan

Former US Representative and gubernatorial candidate Gwen Graham was at the State Capitol today speaking out against the Senate’s proposed healthcare bill and delivering nearly 5,000 petitions to Senator Marco Rubio’s Office.

Congresswoman Graham is urging Senator Rubio to vote no on the bill she says would cost 22 million people their insurance, and would make drastic cuts to Medicaid.

The bill also allows preexisting conditions to affect insurance costs, something Graham says has become personal after her husband was diagnosed with stage IV prostate cancer.

“This has made this very personal for me. He now would be considered to have a preexisting condition and if he ever lost his insurance he would not be able to get insurance if preexisting conditions were not covered,” said Graham.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says a vote on the Senate bill won’t be taken until after the July 4th Recess.