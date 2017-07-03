MOHP Truck Run Coming Through Two Florida Cities

A team of disabled vets are driving a truck 8,500 miles on a mission… to deliver the specially modified Ford F-150 to a disabled veteran in need.

It’s called the Purple Heart Run and this week the truck will be stoping in two Florida cities.

The truck stops in Jacksonville on Thursday at Duval County Veterans Wall and will be on display in Tallahassee on Friday at the Ford-Lincoln dealership on Magnolia Drive.

Ceremonies will be held in both cities and the public is invited to come out and see how the truck works.

They can also sign the truck if they donate to the Order of the Purple Heart to help disabled vets.

“I think this is just such a great tool that this veteran will have in his possession that will get him from his home to his place of business or to his school,” said John L. Haynes, a retired Marine Major and member of MOPH.

This year the vet receiving the truck donated by Ford Motor Company is Arkansas native Marine Sergeant (Ret.) Marshall Kennedy who lost both of his legs in an IED explosion in Afghanistan.