Seminole Tribe and State Agree to Extend Deal to 2030

The Seminole Tribe and the state have agreed to extend the tribe’s right to offer blackjack and other banked card games through 2030.

The deal is the result of a Federal lawsuit that found the state had violated the tribes exclusive rights to banked card games, which automatically extended the deal to the end of the compact.

The state appealed, but then settled with the tribe to end the appeal says Attorney Barry Richard.

Sot: Barry Richard

Seminole Tribe Attorney

“It’s one of those rare settlements that has everything good in it for both sides. Neither side had to make a sacrifice. It means hundreds of millions of dollars for the state and the tribe,” said Richard. “Under the deal, Florida will receive an estimated 340 million dollars next year. It also frees up about 220 million the state was holding in escrow the tribe paid with the lawsuit was in limbo.”