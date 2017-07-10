Orlando Businessman Suing Attorney General Pam Bondi

An Orlando businessman and inventor is suing Attorney General Pam Bondi. The two parties legal teams were in a Tallahassee courtroom for a hearing earlier today.

John D. Smith inventor of “Storm Stoppers” says his business was investigated by the Bondi’s Office back in 2015.

He says he was offered a deal to make the investigation go away, which would have required him to give money to a charity picked by Bondi.

He declined and the investigation was eventually dropped.

Smith filed suit against the Bondi claiming some of the charities she makes businesses donate to are unregistered.

“There is a need for consistency from the top levels of the government, to our small business owners for compliance,” said Scott Siverson, the lawyer representing Smith. “In this circumstance we think the Attorney General’s Office has overreached the bounds of Florida law.”

Bondi’s Office noted today’s hearing was procedural, but declined to comment on the issue any further.