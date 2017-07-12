50,000 Unclaimed Assets Held By the State Will Soon Be Auctioned Off

One in Five Floridians has something of value that has gone unclaimed. It is now in the state’s hands.

There are seven million accounts totaling just shy of 2 billion dollars.

The items could be an uncashed paycheck, a lost utility deposit, or jewelry left in a forgotten safety deposit Box.

“We found a rather large diamond ring that an individual didn’t want to claim, because it reminded her of a previous relationship that she didn’t want to think of,” said Ashley Carr, Director of Communications for the Chief Financial Officer.

After property sits unclaimed in a bank account for up to five years, it’s forwarded to the state and deposited in the state school fund.

But it’s always your’s for the claiming. You can find out if you left something unclaimed by going to the Great Florida Treasure Hunt dot Org.

“Fill out some documents, send us all that information in the mail and we’ll send you a check. It’s as simple as that,” said Carr.

Between 2016 and 2017 The state returned $313 million the most in the programs 56 year history, back to Floridians.

It’s important that you claim any lost tangible assets quickly because after two years. they go up for auction.

But don’t worry. Even if grandma’s jeweled watch has already been auctioned off, you are still entitled to the cash from the sale.

“So if the owner ever does come forward, we’ll give them every penny that we received at auction. They’re still not losing out. It’s available to them for free anytime,” said Carr.

This year two auctions will be held.

The first is at the end of July, which means you only have a few weeks to find out if the state is holding something of yours that could soon be sold.

Around 50,000 items will be available at the first auction.

To see if you have any unclaimed assets or for more details on the Division of Unclaimed Property’s upcoming auctions, go to FLTreasureHunt.org