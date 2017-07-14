Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

Miami Beach Mayor Phil Levine Wraps Up Bus Tour In Panhandle

July 14th, 2017 by Jake Stofan
Miami Beach Mayor Phillip Levine is is finishing up a week long bus trip of Florida Friday night in the panhandle.
Levine stopped at a family owned country story in the state Capitol this morning before going on to Pensacola.
The tour is on behalf of Sirius XM radio, where he is a host, but Levine is expected to enter the Democratic primary for Governor.
He has Four million in the bank, half of which came from his personal wealth. Levine calls himself a radical centrist who thinks government can help both people and business.
“I don’t care if you are a Republican or a Democrat. Our state is purple,” said Mayor Levine. “And the way you make purple is you mix red and blue, and that creates purple. for me, I’m a Democrat, but I always say and I’ll say it again, before I’m a Democrat, I’m an American. An awe stare so much more than what separates us. And I believe that Florida, Floridians share a lot in common.”
Levine says he will make a decision on the Governor’s race sometime this fall.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com