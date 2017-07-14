Miami Beach Mayor Phil Levine Wraps Up Bus Tour In Panhandle

Miami Beach Mayor Phillip Levine is is finishing up a week long bus trip of Florida Friday night in the panhandle.

Levine stopped at a family owned country story in the state Capitol this morning before going on to Pensacola.

The tour is on behalf of Sirius XM radio, where he is a host, but Levine is expected to enter the Democratic primary for Governor.

He has Four million in the bank, half of which came from his personal wealth. Levine calls himself a radical centrist who thinks government can help both people and business.

“I don’t care if you are a Republican or a Democrat. Our state is purple,” said Mayor Levine. “And the way you make purple is you mix red and blue, and that creates purple. for me, I’m a Democrat, but I always say and I’ll say it again, before I’m a Democrat, I’m an American. An awe stare so much more than what separates us. And I believe that Florida, Floridians share a lot in common.”

Levine says he will make a decision on the Governor’s race sometime this fall.