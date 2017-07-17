Former FAMU Admissions Official Sentenced on Bribery Charges

A former Florida A&M University admissions officer was sentenced to five years probation, sixty days in jail, and fined fifteen hundred dollars. 46 year old James Ulee plead guilty to taking bribes from two parents to get their kids into the university. Judge James hankinson turned down defense requests to without adjudication.

“The amount of money involved is not great. The trust that you you betrayed is pretty…pretty amazing” Hankinson told Ulee,

Ulee was caught when a third parent went to police.