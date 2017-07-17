Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

Former FAMU Admissions Official Sentenced on Bribery Charges

July 17th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

A former Florida A&M University admissions officer was sentenced to five years probation, sixty days in jail, and fined fifteen hundred dollars. 46 year old James Ulee plead guilty to taking bribes from two parents to get their kids into the university. Judge James hankinson turned down defense requests to without adjudication.

“The amount of money involved is not great. The trust that you you betrayed is pretty…pretty amazing” Hankinson told Ulee,

Ulee was caught when a third parent went to police.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com