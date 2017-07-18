Department of Ag Boasts 82,000 Veterans Receive Concealed Weapons Licenses Through Expedited Process

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Adam Putnam announced this morning more than 82,000 people have received concealed weapons permits as part of an effort to expedite the application process for active military personnel and veterans since 2015.

The move to speed up the process for those in the armed forces came as a result of the terrorist attacks against military members in Chattanooga, Tennessee in the summer of 2015 which claimed the lives of 5 service members.

Putnam says Florida is safer knowing current and former veterans are given priority in exercising their second amendment rights.

“When I look at the firearms training, the discipline and the character of the 82,000 men and women who have served this country and continue to serve this country, they are a force multiplier for law enforcement,” said Putnam.

Currently there are 1.78 million concealed weapons license holders in the state.