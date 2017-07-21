Magbanua Trial Date Set

A judge has ruled Katherine Magbanua, a woman accused of orchestrating the murder of FSU law professor, Dan Markel three years ago was not receiving payment for her legal team from Markel’s ex-wife’s family.

The judge did say her team is being paid for by a 3rd party, did not disclose who was fronting the money.

“They’re going to be proved wrong on their accusations that there’s a conflict of interest in funding just like they’ll be proved wrong on the murder of the case. They were just proved wrong. They’re making these accusations based on little pieces of information. They’re trying to connect imaginary dots with invisible lines,” said Magbanua’s attorney Christopher De Coste.

A trial date was also set for Magbanua, for January 22nd , the same day as her boy friend, Sigfredo Garcia who is accused of carrying out the murder of Markel.