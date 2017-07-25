Federal Court Ruling Opens Up Interpretation of Florida’s Secret Recording Law

In Florida it is illegal to make an audio recording of another person without their knowledge, but a ruling by a Federal Appeals Court has taken a looser interpretation of Florida’s secret recording law.

Law enforcement and legal experts are now looking into how the ruling may affect future cases.

The ruling comes after a man in South Florida recorded a meeting with the Homestead Police Department Chief with out the Chief’s knowledge.

He received a letter from his local State Attorney who threatened him with prosecution on the basis of Florida’s Secret Recording law if he did it again.

He sued on the basis of his first amendment right to free speech and won in a Federal appeals court which ruled the Police Chief would have had to specify the meeting was off the record for the law to apply.

Attorney Luke Newman says it’s not common for a Federal Court to interpret a State Law.

“And as far as I know, that’s a novel or unique interpretation of that statute,” said Newman

The Florida Police Chief’s Association released a statement saying, “The FPCA and its members support transparency and will monitor the impact, if any, that this decision has on Florida courts.”

Generally Public Officials and employees operate under the assumption they are usually on the record.

The last time potentially illegal recording made headlines was back in 2011, we spoke with Governor Rick Scott and Former Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater at the time.

“I assume everything I say is public record,” said Governor Scott.

“[If] anyone of us who believes there’s not a camera on or a recording device or a cell phone, you’re living yesterday,” said former CFO Atwater.

The ruling could be used as an argument in cases involving private citizens also.

“Somebody could potentially record a conversation that you’re a party too, and then be immune from a prosecution for what’s been previously understood as a violation of Florida Law,” said Newman.

Rarely is the secret recording law invoked. Between 2001 and 2011 only 10 people were formally charged with violating the law.

Breaking the Law is a third degree felony.

Because the ruling was made in a Federal Court, Florida Courts aren’t obligated to abide by the new interpretation.