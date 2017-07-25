NOAA Study Shows Coastal Flooding Events Likely to Increase 25-Fold By 2030

New predictions by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration suggest Florida’s tides are rising creating problems for Florida’s coastal residents sooner rather than later.

Environmental activists say the legislature isn’t doing enough.

A 2010 study says there are more than 14 million Floridan’s living in coastal zones.

A recent study by NOAA, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, says a sea level rise of 3 feet could displace an estimated 1.2 million.

Marine Biologist and author Jack Rudloe, has been coming Mashes Sands Beach since he was a kid.

He’s been seeing the beach erode away ever since.

“If we pretend that we have nothing to do with nature, we supersede, we are more powerful than nature, then nature is basically going to kick our bottoms,” said Rudloe.

The NOAA study suggests sea levels are likely to rise 9 inches within the next 10 years.

The NOAA report says only a nine inch rise in sea levels would increase coastal flooding by 25 times, Putting lives and property at risk.

Aliki Moncrief, Executive Director of Florida Conservation Voters says the legislature isn’t doing enough to prepare.

“I think the legislature at a minimum needs to start getting on the band wagon that a lot of local communities have done and that is to sit down and come up with a plan. How are we going to adapt? How are we going to mitigate,” said Moncrief.

Sea levels in some parts of Florida are reported to be rising at 1/3 of an inch per year.

Rudloe says for lawmakers need to accept the facts and start responding accordingly.

“The fact that the president and the governor are basically saying there’s nothing to Global Warming, there’s nothing to rising sea level. Get real folks,” said Rudloe.

The NOAA study predicts Floridians living near bodies water affected by the tide will start noticing rapid increases in flooding occurrences and duration as soon as 2030.

By 2100 the study says Florida will hit the three foot mark displacing more than one million.