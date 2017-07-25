Protection From “Black Sky Events” Likely to Come Out of Citizens Wallets

The U-S House of Representatives voted today to sanction Russia for suspected hacking of last years election.

While the vote was taking place, 200 experts from 24 countries and dozens of states including Florida are in the nation’s Capitol Tuesday, planning for what they are calling Black Sky events…catastrophic occurrences caused by man or nature that bring society to its knees.

The cost of preventing a devastating blow is likely to show upon on your electric bill.

Cars would have no fuel. Restaurants and Grocery stores would be bare. Electricity could be out for months in black sky events.

“Malicious or natural hazards happening at a level that cut off critical resources for too long for society to continue,” said CEO of Electric Infrastructure Council Avi Schnurr.

The damage caused by Russians who hacked into the Democratic National Committee last year was child’s play compared to what these experts say the hackers are trying to make happen.

“As former President Reagan said, there really is a bear in the woods,” said Former Asst. Defense Secretary Paul Stockton.

Infrastructure executives are in the nation’s Capitol, pushing the idea that industry, not government needs to lead the way.

“Responding to black sky events is all about industry in the lead, and government in support. And folks, we’re nowhere near where we need to be for that,” said Stockton.

The bottom line is that somebody is going to have to pay for billions in improvements to infrastructure. And in all likelihood, it’s going to be all of us.

Proponents say a dollar a year is not too much to ask from utility customers.

“There is a moment in the life of every problem that is big enough to be seen by reasonable people, and still small enough to be addressed. And we are in that window, but it is closing,” said Arizona Congressman Trent Franks.

Later this year, FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will hold table top exercises, planning for sustained electrical outages in major cities.