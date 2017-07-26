Confederate Statue Representing Florida in the U.S. Capitol Still Has No Replacement

Florida has two statutes in the nation’s Capitol: the inventor of air conditioning and a Confederate General.

Legislation to replace the General passed last year, but picking the replacement has proven elusive.

Since 1922, Confederate General Edmund Kirby Smith has been one of two statues representing the State of Florida in the US Capitol.

“Confederate General Kirby Smith was born in Florida, St. Augustine, but he never really lived there,” said Florida U.S. Representative Kathy Castor.

Since she got to congress in 2006, Rep. Castor of Tampa has sought to have Smith’s statue replaced.

“And then he fought against the United States, fought against the Union. And then fled the country after the confederacy lost the Civil War,” said Rep. Castor.

Smith has been moved from statuary hall to a meeting room in the Visitor’s Center basement.

“I hate to say that the United States Capitol has hidden one of Florida’s statues because he simply doesn’t rise to the level of a respected American, or great American, or Great Floridian,” said Rep. Castor.

Last year state lawmakers voted to ditch Smith.

Now Congressman Matt Gaetz was one of 32 no votes.

“I think the reason behind removing him is this sort of nuanced theory that Confederate history shouldn’t matter any more. It’s not something I subscribe to,” said Rep. Gaetz.

While state lawmakers voted more than a year ago to replace General Edmund Kirby Smith, they can’t seem to agree on who should replace him.

“I was glad to see the number one vote getter in Florida was Mary McLeod Bethune, the great civil rights , educator and visionary who worked for four Presidents and helped integrate the Red Cross during World War One,” said Rep. Castor.

For now, Smith remains virtually unnoticed in a Capitol meeting area, while the states other representative, John Gorrie, the inventor of air-conditioning is seen by thousands everyday.

Only 9 of the 100 statutes representing states in the Capitol are women. In addition to Mary McLeod Bethune, Marjorie Stoneman Douglas, Publix founder George Jenkins and Walt Disney are in contention for the honor.