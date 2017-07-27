Newest Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens; Patient and Physician Registry Continues to Grow

It’s been nearly a month since the medical marijuana law was signed by the Governor and dispensaries, patients and physicians are slowly but surely seeing the results.

So far about 20 medical marijuana dispensaries have opened in Florida.

Knox Cannabis Dispensary in the state capital is the newest.

Walking into the store a patient is more likely to be reminded of the genius bar at an Apple Store than coming to purchase a schedule one drug.

“We wanted to create a space where everyone could feel very comfortable. We wanted to make sure our staff was very compassionate and empathetic for our patients,” said Mark Batievsky, Director of Regional Operations at Knox.

With some counties and cities still enforcing moratoriums on dispensaries Bruce Knox, co-founder of Knox Medical believes a large amount of their customers will be stopping in from out of town.

“From the panhandle west or east for that matter,” said Knox.

Just shy of 1,000 physicians in Florida are registered to prescribe medical marijuana.

Doctor Lucas Koberda say for him the process cost $1,000, but he’s excited to see how his epileptic patients respond to the new treatments.

“I’m in. Because I wanted it to be the one who helps my patients with all the possible means available,” said Dr. Koberda.

Although the original 90-day waiting period was removed from the final law patients are still experiencing wait times up to a month for cards.

Sandy Rivera, a Senior Manager at Knox says when the 90-day wait was removed it created a back log of patients, but she doesn’t believe it will last.

“When you have a whole bunch of patients all at once sending in their applications of course it’s gonna bottle neck at some point in time,” said Rivera.

As of now there are 26,810 card holding patients in the state according to the Department of Health.

The latest patient and physician counts will be announced Friday.

You can Check for a doctor in your area on the Office of Medical Marijuana Use Website.

To locate licensed physicians and dispensaries nearest you, go to floridahealth.gov and select Office of Medical Marijuana Use under the Programs and services tab.