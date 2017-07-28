Welcome to

Division of Unclaimed Property Kicks off First of Two Annual Auctions

July 28th, 2017 by Jake Stofan
The Division of Unclaimed property is holding it’s first of two auctions Friday through Saturday in Fort Lauderdale.
More than 47,000 unclaimed items like diamond jewelry, collectable base ball cards and historical items like vintage coins will be on sale.
The lot has a value estimated at more than $630,000.
Most of the items were left in safe deposit boxes and have gone unclaimed for more than five years. Director of Communications for the Chief Financial Officer Ashley Carr says previous owners won’t lose a dime even if their unclaimed property is sold.
“The important thing is that when items do go to auction we put 100% of that sale value right back into an account in that owners name so if the owner ever does come forward we’ll give them every penny that we received at auction,” said Carr.
The auction runs through Saturday. A second auction will be held this year in Orlando on August 25th.

