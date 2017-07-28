Judge Rules Charter Schools Should Be Held Accountable for Grades

Charter Schools in Florida must rate at least a C to continue receiving millions in state money after a ruling by an administrative law judge.

Public school advocates say it’s an example of preventing charter schools from having their cake and eating it too.

In March the Florida Board of Education implemented the new policy, which bars charter schools that have received a D grade for two consecutive years or an F for one year from receiving State Capitol Outlay Funds.

The FL Association of Independent Public Schools argued that since state run public schools aren’t held to the same standard, the policy was unfairly targeting them. But Rich Templin with AFL-CIO says charters are exempt for so many other rules, they are still ahead of the game.

“Charter schools can’t have it both ways. If they’re going to argue on the one hand that they should be treated equally like public schools, but we want all these advantages and then anytime that they’re given something that they believe is a disadvantage to them, cry foul,” said Templin. “That just doesn’t pass the smell test.”

The latest school grades show less than one percent of traditional public schools received a failing grade. When it comes to charters, three percent failed.

Charter Schools setting up in areas around failing public schools will have access to additional state funds this year as part of the Schools of Hope Program. The Florida Center for Fiscal and Economic Policy says the DOE policy will help hold the charters accountable.

“If their promise is, well the public schools have failed and we’re going to come in and save the day, then they need to produce,” said FCFEP Executive Director, Karen Woodall.

The Department of Educations policy allows for failing charter schools to regain the state funding once they have raised their grades back up to at least a C.

Between 2016-2017 charter schools in Florida received a total of $75 million in Capital Outlay Funding.