North Florida Scallop Season on Hold

While rain and wind was hitting the central west coast of the state, courtesy Tropical Storm Emily, Mike Vasilinda tells us Mother Nature was also causing a different kind of havoc on the state’s norther Gulf coast.

Florida’s much anticipated scallop season was scheduled to start last Tuesday, but an algae bloom in St. Joe Bay prompted state wildlife officials to call it off for at least two weeks and maybe longer across North Florida

Jeremy Koenigseder brought his family from Navarre Beach.

“This is our fourth year, uh, Not sure there will be too many more. Nothing like finding out the day before they closed scallop season” Jeremy told us as he packed up for home.

While the Koenigseder family were leaving, The Kelly family came from Santa Rosa Florida despite the ban. Sean says it was their first effort scalloping.

“It is why we came, to do some scalloping. This is out for the first time. Some friends were gonna show us what it was all about, but, evidently, we’re gonna miss it.”

Right now, this RV part should be full with a long waiting list. Instead, it’s occupancy is less than half.

Mother Nature has been known to be fickle when it comes to scallops. What hurts says Kim Bohannon, the manager of this resort, is that state wildlife officials waited until the night before scallop season was to open to pull the plug.

“It wasn’t good. It was devastating. You know, everybody. They told us late that afternoon and we know what’s going to hit the next morning, you know, everybody calling” Bohannon told us.

While disappointing, the algae has not closed the bay and surrounding waters to other activities.

One bit of good news: FWC says the algae will not permanently harm the scallop population.

Scalloping is still open along the states’ west coast where Crystal River and Steinhatchee are popular spots for scalloping.