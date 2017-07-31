Tropical Storm Emily Downgraded to Tropical Depression

Tropical Storm Emily has been downgraded to a tropical depression, but not before causing flooding and other damage across the state.

The governor declared a state of emergency for 31 counties in the state as a response to the threat posed by tropical storm Emily.

The Division of Emergency Management was at level 2.

Tropical storm Emily made landfall on Anna Maria Island, near Bradenton at about 10:45 am .

Within an hour Governor Rick Scott had declared a state of emergency for almost half of the states 67 counties.

“This state of emergency will give us the flexibility to work with local governments and ensure every community has what they need to prepare and respond to the storm,” said Governor Scott.

Governor Scott landed in the state capital around noon and headed straight for the Florida Emergency Operations Center for his first of many weather briefings scheduled throughout the day.

Emily hit the state with maximum sustained winds of 45 miles an hour, and was expected to dump around 4 inches of rain across a path from Tampa through parts of central Florida.

By 3 pm, 18,000 homes in southern and central Florida had lost power.

“The most important thing afterwards is to get the power back on, so people can get back into their homes and also get back to work,” said Governor Scott.

250 FHP response officers were on standby to help deal with possible road closures.

Other state agencies were also prepared to help.

“We’re doing everything possible to keep Florida families safe and visitors safe,” said Governor Scott. “We have close to 21 million people living in our state with millions of tourists here pretty much every day and we want to make sure everyone stays safe.”

As of 3 pm flooding had been reported in parts of manatee county.

12 counties were also under flood watches at the time.

Downed trees were also reported.

Local officials said they had no unmet needs up to that point.

So far no evacuation orders have been issued. The National Guard says it’s prepared to respond to any impacts.

Governor Scott says this storm is an early wake up call for the state, and is urging Floridians who are not prepared for hurricane season, to visit FLGetAPlan.com for tips on putting together preparedness kits.