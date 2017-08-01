Florida’s Confederate General in US Capitol Not Eligible for Vets Hall of Fame

The President of FSU, a retired Air Force Colonel, and a deceased WWII gunner on a B-52 are the top three nominees this year for the Veteran’s Hall of Fame, and as Mike Vasilinda tells us, the man labeled Florida’s most distinguished soldier isn’t even eligible for the honor.

Confederate General Edmund Kirby Smith is one of two statues representing Florida in the US Capitol. He has been relegated to the basement of the Capitol’s Visitor’s center, where he goes unnoticed by most during cocktail or dinner receptions. The base of his stature calls him “Florida’s most distinguished soldier.”

On Tuesday, a committee nominated a new crop of vets for inclusion into the state Veterans hall of Fame. Ironically, General Smith is not eligible for inclusion says panel member and State Representative Larry Metz.

“We had a legal opinion that service during the Civil war would not qualify someone to be a veteran of the United States. So, he would not qualify” says Metz.

Smith’s statue remains in DC after state lawmakers agreed he should be replaced, but couldn’t agree on a replacement. Even Florida’s Veteran’s Affairs Secretary, Col. Glenn Sutphin, disputes the 1922 statues claim that Smith is the states most distinguished soldier.

“There are so many distinguished soldiers, and marines and airmen who come from Florida, that’ve been in Florida, that …I’m an apolitical creature,I’m awn old military guy, you know how it is. you can’t have politics and you can’t have religion, but I’ve never heard a wounded man that didn’t call out for his mom and god” says Sutphin.

There are 30 names on the Veterans Hall of Fame wall. 20 more could be added by the end of September.

FSU President John Thrasher is the most prominent name on the list. Nominating Chair Sgt. Major Ray Quinn says what matters as much as heroism, is what a vet did after leaving the service.

“What did they do for their county. What did they do for their state” are some of the questions Quinn encouraged nominating members to consider.

And that alone disqualifies Smith, because while born here, he didn’t live here.

The nominating panel selected 20 of the 29 people nominated. That is the most allowed by law.