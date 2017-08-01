Republicans and Gun Advocates React to Right-Wing Criticism of Putnam’s Stance on Gun Rights

Florida Agricultural Commissioner and GOP frontrunner for the 2018 Gubernatorial race, Adam Putnam is drawing flack from both the right and left for his stance on open carry and campus carry.

Proponents of expanding gun rights say Putnam never offered any support in the past.

In a press conference announcing an increase in concealed carry permits for veterans Agricultural Commissioner Adam Putnam surprised reporters by saying, “I think that there is absolutely a pathway for Florida to get to a form of open carry.”

He also took what many consider a right turn politically by coming out in support of campus carry, suggesting veterans and active military personnel also attend universities.

Putnam described them as, “Highly qualified, highly competent and safe

Putnam is getting criticism from former and current Republican lawmakers who say when they pushed campus and open carry legislation, Putnam wasn’t there to back them up.

Republican Political Strategist Mac Stipanovich says the criticism coming from the far right is to be expected.

“Adam is inoculating himself, or trying to do so in advance of others getting in the race, by moving swiftly to the right,” said Stipanovich.

Students at FSU have been divided on campus carry.

Florida Students for Concealed Carry says it doesn’t buy the critics’ arguments.

“You know as far as a department head goes he’s been as pro gun as you could hope for,” said Florida Students for Concealed Carry President, Erek Culbreath. “He issued me my concealed carry permit, he issued every Floridian their concealed carry permit since 2011. So I mean what more do you want from him?”

Stipanovich says the criticism likely wont stick though since it’s still early in the race.

“What is somebody from the right going to do? Criticize him for having been for second amendment expansions? I don’t think so,” said Stipanovich.

Putnam’s turn to the right also includes taking a page from the Presidents Fake News claims, On his website , The Ag Commission has asked followers to sign petitions to stop CNN from spreading Fake News.

The National Rifle Association refused to comment on this story. We reached out to Putnam’s Office, but failed to get a response in time.