10-20-Life Mandatory Sentences Under Fire

A Jacksonville man is serving a minimum mandatory 20 year sentence for firing a warning shot after his ex girlfriend burst into his fiancee’s home. Eric Patrick Rice was just 24 at the time with no priors. Both this trail judge and an appellate court say he doesn’t deserve such a lengthy sentence, but their hands are tied by the law. Now, State Rep Neil Combee of Lakeland plans to file legislation that could free Wright. NRA lobbyist Marion Hammer says the organization will strongly back the change because Wright and others sentenced before the mandatory sentencing law was changed last year don’t belong in prison.

“In these warning shot cases, people fire warning shots because they don’t want to shoot somebody. They end up in prison for 20 years. In reality, if they had gone ahead and shot somebody, they would have been justified. They wouldn’t have been in jail for 20 years” says Hammer.

Wrights case is ate least the second prosecuted by former Jacksonville prosecutor Angela Cory. Cory was defeated last November.