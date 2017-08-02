Felons Rights Initiative Gets ACLU Boost

A proposed constitutional to automatically restore the voting rights of non violent felons is getting a shot in the arm tonight. As Mike Vasilinda tells us, the ACLU is investing five million dollars to help the struggling amendment gain enough signatures.

The Florida Supreme Court of Florida has already approved the felons rights amendment for the 2018 ballot. It now must gather more than seven hundred thousand signatures to get there. The day the court heard arguments, organizer Desmond Meade was proud that all of f the more than 68 signed petitions had been gathered by volunteers.

“ To actually collect enough signatures to get us here. I don’t think it’s every been done before, in the history of Florida.”

Since the March hearing the petition count has actually decreased. The official count now shows only 6y thousand valid signatures. But the American Civil Liberties plans to help change that. ACLU is putting five million behind the effort says spokesman Baylor Johnson

“Well look, this is something that has existed in the Florida Constitution since after the Civil War. It was part of efforts to restrict the vote during a very dark period, frankly, in this state’s history.”

Currently, the Governor and Cabinet personally review only about about 400 rights restoration requests a year.

Reggie Garcia specialized in parole and clemency cases.

“Most of my clients call for a very specific reason. So they can get a state or Federal license” says the Clemency lawyer.

There’s only been one time in the nearly fifty years that petitions have been part of the Constitution that paid petition gatherers were not used and the amendment was successful.

Now organizers will have the muscle and at least five million from the ACLU to try and change what has made Florida one of the most difficult states for rights restoration.

Organizers have until February to have more than 766 thousand signatures verified to make the November ballot. The one time non paid petition gatherers Mike referenced as being successful was 1976. Then Governor Ruben Askew used the power of his office to make it happen.