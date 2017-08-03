Drug Intrigue as Murder Trial Opens

The brutal drug related murder of a mother and her three children began unfolding in courtroom in the state Capitol today. As Mike Vasilinda tells us, some of the details may be disturbing for many, especially children.

Just days before Thanksgiving, 2010 , a 27 year old mother, her twin 6 year old daughters, and a three year old son were brutally murdered. The children’s bodies found stacked in a bathtub.

Presiding Judge James Hankinson described the case this way: “A Very complicated case. Very complicated facts”

Now the father of the three year old, Henry Segura, is on trial for their murders. Prosecutor Jon Fuchs says back child support was the motive.

“He was actually behind on the child support. By a pretty large amount of money.”

Twenty thousand dollars, in fact. But the case gets dicey. In a pretrial hearing, this man, Gang member John Carlos Santos, ,says he ordered the hit from jail because the mother, Brandi Peters, was skimming profits from a Mexican cartel.

“Did you personally ask other people to kill Brandi Peters on your behalf?” “Yes sir.”

No DNA from the father was found here in the home. What was found was DNA from a known drug dealer and four sets of bloody foot prints.

Defense Attorney Nathan Prince asked jurors to think about the crime.

“Ask yourselves whether slaughtering those three children could possible have anything to do with child support.”

The defense also says police dropped the ball by not following up on evidence found in the bathroom at this near by park. The evidence included torn bloody clothes, and price tags from new clothing the killer may have changed into.

And as he ended his opening statement to the jury the defense promised to deliver the real killer.

“I will show you who he is before the end of this trial.”

Prosecutors must convict all 12 jurors of guilt. the defense has to convince just one that there is reasonable doubt.

The state is seeking the death penalty in the case, which is expected to last at least another two weeks.