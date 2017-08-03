Florida Landline Usage Decreases for Sixth Year Straight

Pay phones have all but disappeared.

Now a new report from utility regulators says landlines are likely to suffer a similar fate.

Last year two of Florida’s three biggest landline providers took major hits to their customer base.

landline customers dropped 22 percent at AT&T. Frontier lost 25% but Century Link managed to get by with only a 6% drop.

It’s not all doom and gloom though.

Mark Long helped create the report.

He says competition is still healthy between providers, which is largely due to the legislature deregulating the market .

“Competitors are finding different ways of getting their customers,” said Long.

There were only 3 million landlines in use in 2016, down from more than 4 and a half million just three years before.

Landlines do have a shot at keeping their relevance for a while longer because of their appeal to businesses.

“And that is where the large amount of competition is going on. For those small businesses,” said Long.

Businesses account for nearly 2/3’s of the existing landlines in the state.

Although the market may be declining more slowly than residential users, business users aren’t immune to change.

“There is more data transfer that is available through 5G. That [means business usage] will also decline,” said FPS Commissioner Ronald Brié.

And While landline use has decreased for the last six years, regulators say the decline is leveling off, suggesting it may take a while longer before land lines are hung up for good.

There are about seven times as many cell phones in Florida as there are landlines.

The report estimated 21.1 million in the state in 2015.

More than the states pollution at the time.