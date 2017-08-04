FDOT Clears the Air on Reports of Possible Speed Reductions

Officials at the Florida Department of Transportation say they want to clear up some misconceptions spread in recent news stories concerning their complete streets initiative.

Stories rumored a draft of the FDOT Design Manual, which instructs engineers how to properly construct road ways in the state would lower speed limits of certain roads from 45 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour.

FDOT says every road has a design speed and the previous manual encouraged engineers to design roads to reach the full design speed. The new manual simply gives them more flexibility in setting speeds more appropriate for the surrounding area.

“It’s really not a change. It’s just recognizing that when we go back to work on that roadway, it’s okay to leave it at 25. We don’t have to try to speed that up to make it faster,” said Complete Streets Program Manager Dewayne Carver. “So I think that’s where the confusion came from. It’s the difference between this design speed that we work toward versus the posted speed which is what most people think of when they think of the speed of a roadway.”

The new FDOT Design Manual will be finalized in November of this year. It’s the first overhaul of the document in 20 years .