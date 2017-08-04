Panhandle Dairy Selling Skim Milk After Beating State in Federal Court

A family run niche dairy in the Florida panhandle has won a three year legal battle with the state over its refusal to add vitamins back into it’s skim milk. Vitamins A & D are removed when cream is removed or skimmed to make skim milk. As Mike Vasilinda tells us, it’s a case of David beating Goliath with financial consequences for taxpayers.

Ocheesee Creamery opened its doors five and a half years ago, quickly building a clientele based on holistic practices: It only sells milk in glass bottles and it uses low heat pasteurization which makes for better milk.

When it comes to skim milk, state law requires dairies to add vitamins A and D back in, which are removed in the skimming process. Ocheesee refused. Pierre Wesselhof is a 3rd generation Dairy Farmer

“They said either a non grade A mic product, or imitation milk is what they wanted. We wanted to call it skimmed milk. They wanted us to call it something that it wasn’t” says Wesselhoft.

The dairy sued in Federal Court. It won, and now the state has decided not to appeal. The final order now allows the company to sell skim milk without adding the vitamins back in, but Ocheesee must tell customers about it on the bottle cap. That’s fine with Wesselhoft.

“All we wanted to do was tell people what our product was, and the state wanted us to lie about it. Basically.”

In a statement the Department of Agriculture appears to be snatching victory from defeat, saying “It has always been our goal to inform consumers of the nutritional value of the products they’re purchasing, and we’re glad to reach a resolution that accomplishes this”

Because the sate lost this legal battle, it’s likely going to have to pay the families legal fees. And that could be tens if not hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

In the five years since the stop order from the state, Ocheesee has been dumping 400 gallons of skim milk back into fields as fertilizer. Now instead of spilled milk, they’ll have sold milk.