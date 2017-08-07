Tallahassee Veteran Takes on Homeowners Association and Wins

A Tallahassee Veteran is celebrating tonight after winning a battle with his homeowners association.

The association threatened to fine him if he did not remove his American flag mailbox cover, but the association changed it’s rules after it found itself in a public relations nightmare.

John Ackert starts off each morning like most people checking his mail.

An American flag covers his mailbox and has for four years, a show of his love of the country he fought to protect while serving in the Navy during Vietnam.

He says he was shocked when he received a letter from his homeowners association demanding he remove the mailbox cover or be fined.

“It indicated that this depiction of the American flag that was on my mailbox was negatively affecting the value of homes in the area and I think that’s what bothered me,” Ackert said.

The mailbox cover was more than decoration for its owner…it was a show of patriotism, which Ackert believed was worth fighting for.

“If this had been a no-trespassing sign or something on my front lawn and they didn’t like it, I probably would have just taken it off, but when it has to do with the American flag, it’s a little different story,” said Ackert.

Akert’s story caught national attention, and waves of support.

“I got hundreds of emails. My neighbors came by,” said Ackert.

Now the neighborhood association says its changing its rules. From now on mailbox covers with American flag print will be allowed. Ackert says it’s a small victory for patriotism.

“When I came back from Vietnam, I wasn’t in particularly treated very nicely like so many other Vietnam veterans were treated poorly. But this helps make it feel much better,” said Ackert.

Many subdivision Residents supported the navy vet…and were happy to hear the patriotic display would be allowed to stay.

“He should have it [the flag] on show,” said Southwood resident Heather Brooks.

In changing it’s rules, at the Homeowners association learned what others in Florida have learned… Banning patriotism is a PR war they could not win.

Ackert says a Texas company has offered to supply all of Southwood’s residents with American flag mailbox covers as a show of support.