Anonymous 450K Donation funds Jefferson Literacy Iniatitive

Jefferson County’s Public Library got a three year, 450 thousand dollar anonymous gift to operate a literacy program. It begins, says Librarian Natalie Binder, with a program that helps parents begin reading to their newborns.

“The idea with the literacy alliance is that we start the intervention when they are very young, when their moms are pregnant, or when the babies are born with our bringing bay home program. So we give the baby their first book. they have their first contact with the library.they know there is help to here for the baby and help build their literacy” says under

The Library’s literacy initiative also works with parents to better their reading skills, trying to make learning a family affair.