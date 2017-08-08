Florida Schools Still Figuring Out What to Do About Medical Marijuana

A new school year brings new challenges, and one of them is how to deal with students who may have been prescribed medical marijuana.

Ten months ago today, 71% of Florida’s voters said yes on amendment 2.

Rick Scott signed the legislation June 23rd .

Still, Florida’s 67 school districts haven’t decided how to store or administer the drug to prescribed students.

“There’s 67 districts in the state of florida and we’re all 67 facing this right now. The federal government doesn’t recognize it. They say it’s against the law,” said Leon County Schools Assistant Superintendent Alan Cox.

Andrea Messina, President of the Florida School Boards Association says districts are working on plans, but a lack of guidance from the Department of Education is complicating things.

“They’re kind of doing it on a one-off now, to try to accommodate the needs of individual students, because they don’t right now have large numbers. And they’re trying to find a way to make it work for the family, and for the school, and for the school community,” said Messina.

Leon County School District says for the time being they wont allow school nurses to administer the medication or hold medical marijuana in schools until it gets more guidance from the state and DOE.

But that doesn’t mean prescribed students will be out of luck.

“We will ask the parent to give it before school, after school, or feel free to come to the school to administer it,” said Cox.

The challenge isn’t only figuring out how to deal with students with prescriptions, but also teachers.

“If someone’s judgement is impaired, typically, school districts would have a policy related to that, because we can’t have adults who have an impaired judgement around children,” said Messina.

Messina says marijuana will likely have similar rules as other prescription drugs with potential to cause inebriated states, like opioids.

Education officials estimate it will still be months before any policies are finalized.

As of July 27th the DOH reported 26,968 patients in the state.