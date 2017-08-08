Florida’s First Charter District Opens Monday

When kids return to school in Jefferson County, 25 miles east of the State Capitol next Monday, they’ll be attending the states first and only charter school district. As Mike Vasilinda tells us, the sea change comes after 10 years of failing schools in the County.

The schools in rural Jefferson County have been in a decade long downward spiral.

Marianne Arbulu was elected in November to turn the schools around.

Instead, she’ll be overseeing their turnover to Somerset Academy, a charter school company.

Arbulu says the change hurts a little, but “The citizens of our community are very supportive because when you have been so bad for so long, Mike, you have to have radical change.”

Every turnaround plan failed, including a private operator. State law and state officials didn’t give the district a choice.

Transplant retiree Jim Snyder thinks its for the best.

“The one impediment to this county really growing and flouring has been the school system, because nobody with school age kids would buy property and live here” says Snyder.

And as the schools failed each year here, more students left.

Leon county schools next door have 176 Jefferson students registered in Leon for this year.

“We did not like the way schools were in Jefferson County” isasys Chelsea. She’s the mother of a first grader. She didn’t;’t want to be on camera but did tell us she’s returning her son to Jefferson from Leon.

Q:”Why?”

“We believe that the charter school is going to be a change for Jefferson County, as well as the kids in Jefferson County.”

Somerset is getting two million from the state to open. The grounds now look more like a school than a prison. Cory Oliver is the principle of the new charter.

”How do you turn around a ten year failing system?” we asked.

“Passion. dedication. a non stop never give up, never say die attitude” says Oliver.

The principle says failure is not an option. He has a five year contract to prove the schools can turnaround.