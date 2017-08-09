26,968 Fewer Gun Buyers

An admitted alcoholic can legally purchase a firearm in Florida, but as Mike Vasilinda tells us, a recent change to a Federal Firearm transaction form makes it clear a person who has been prescribed medical marijuana might be giving up their second amendment rights.

Every gun buyer fills out the ATF’s form 4473. It asks 9 questions about your life: Are you under indictment, been convicted of stalking, a fugitive from justice, or mentally defective?

Question 11 E asks if you are an unlawful user of, or addicted to marijuana. It comes with this warning: Marijuana is still illegal under Federal law, no matter what your state has done.

Gun dealer Jaime Chamberlain says a person legally prescribed marijuana and telling the truth would not be sold a gun.

“If you check box 11 E, basically it rejects my form, and I don’t allow you to purchase a gun.”

It’s not a problem gun dealer Mark Folmar has had to deal with since the warning was added last October.

“I’m sure it’s going to come up sometime, but so far it hasn’t come up” he told us.

And the ATF confirms what the gun dealers are telling us, is correct.

Medical Marijuana Guru John Morgan told us the Federal law is stopping real progress, predicting the NRA would become pro medical marijuana at the federal level.

Marijuana Advocate Taylor Biehl says patients shouldn’t have to give up their rights.

“If they legally are accessing medicine, to treat their debilitating diseases, they now could possibly forfeit their right to bear arms” says Biehl, who represents the FL medical Marijuana Business Association.

The names of marijuana patients are Florida is confidential. We’ve asked the Department of Law Enforcement if they plan to check that database against gun purchase applications. They’ve yet to get back with us.

The state medical marijuana patient database is showing 26,968 qualified users. The number is going up each week, and is expected to top several hundred thousand under the current law.