State Commits $50 Million to Help Clean Up Florida’s Natural Springs

Florida has decided to do a little “Spring Cleaning”.

The State of Florida, local communities and the Water Management District are spending a combined total of $94 million dollars this year to improve some of the state’s more than 900 natural springs.

Some of the biggest initiates will be at Wakulla Springs.

Mershell Sherman has been coming to Wakulla springs since the 1970’s.

Today, he’s leaving the swimming to his grandkids.

“I think there seems to be less fish in here and at times, there has been a lot of algae in that water,” said Sherman.

Wakulla springs was once one of the most pristine eco systems in the state, but pollution from septic tanks have affected the waters.

“That has rippling effects on different organisms that inhabit the eco-system; everything from the small little macro-invertebrates to the fish and up through the food chain to the amphibians and reptiles and birds,” siad Chief of the Water Research and Development Bureau Kathleen Coates.

Now the spring is getting 12.4 million dollars to help clean up.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection says there are almost 12,000 septic tanks near Wakulla Springs.

The State funding will help remove 373 of those tanks, cutting off about 3% of the harmful nutrients from entering the eco-system annually.

It may not sound like a lot, but former chairman of the Florida Springs Taskforce Jim Stevenson says every little bit counts.

“We could use the analogy of a smoker who smokes two packs a day and drops to one pack a day. Well it’s got to be better,” said Stevenson.

The initiatives at Wakulla Springs are part of a state wide effort consisting of 40 projects aimed at cleaning Florida’s natural springs.

Mershell Sherman hopes the efforts by the state and local governments will ensure the beauty of the parks wont be lost to future generations.

“Maybe they’ll bring their grand kids out here,” said Sherman.

Water quality in Wakulla Springs has been slowly improving over the last 20 years.

Experts hope this funding will make the springs healthier.

Other springs getting aide include Ichetucknee Springs, Jackson Blue Spring and Silver Springs.