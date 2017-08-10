FHP Memo Raises Ticket Quota Concerns

A Florida Highway Patrol troop commander in North Florida is under fire tonight for telling his overtime troopers to increase the number of tickets they write. But as Mike Vasilinda tells us, law enforcement ticket quotas are illegal in Florida.

In a memo from FHP troop Commander Major Mark Welch, he tells troopers the patrol wants to see two tickets an hour, we are at 1.3 so we have a goal to reach. He also adds “this is not a quota”. Florida Statute 316 specifically outlaws quotas.

We stopped in this I-10 rest area to ask motorists what they think. Ron Roberts is from Mt. Dora.

Q:“Telling them to up their tickets from one point three to two tickets an hour.What does that sound like to you?”

“Quotas”

Brian was returning from Texas. he didn’t want to give us his last name.

“Sounds like there’re giving a quota. Is that allowed in Florida?”

“No it’s illegal”

“Then the citizenry ought to stand up to it” the motorist told us.

Bernie Minor was returning to Alabama.

“Sounds like you need to stop more speeders” says Minor.

Even matt Puckett with the Police Benevolent Association, which represents troopers, says the same thing.

“A quota is a quota, and unfortunately this memo sounds like a quota.”

But the PBA also calls the memo distracting from the real issue. Low pay and a shortage of troopers.

“The focus should be putting more troopers on the road, Getting them the pay that they need” says Puckett.

Ironically, the Major who wrote this memo is the former spokesman for the Highway Patrol, but they wouldn’t make him available so he could personally clarify what he meant.

“It is concerning to us.”

The patrolled did make Lt. Col Michael Thomas available to talk. He says the Major could have used better language.

“There is nothing that says the Trooper has to do this or there will be some imposed penalty to them” says the FHP brass.

The FHP gets no money from the tickets its Troopers write.

The memo was directed to troopers working what are called Hot Spots…areas where there have been fatal injuries or serious crashes are more frequent.