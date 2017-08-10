Florida’s Opioid Treatment and Mental Health Services Mix Up

The legislature has been taking heat for cutting mental health spending after promising a greater commitment to fight the opioid crisis in the state, but some mental health advocates are saying the two issues have been misleadingly intertwined.

The state of Florida received $27 million in federal funding to help fight the opioid crisis, while money for mental health services dropped by $20 million.

$17.7 million of the federal funding is dedicated to medication based treatment plans such as methadone.

But mental health advocates say the federal money can in fact be used to provide mental health services to those being treated for opioid addiction.

“It includes an assessment of the persons condition and then a diagnosis and the actual medication. But then [also includes] the wrap around services like counseling and therapy, peer support and on going counseling,” said Jane Johnson with the Florida Council for Community and Mental Health.

Mental health advocates say medication treatment options have been proven to be more effective than other treatments.

“That medication treatment stabilizes the patient so they can be receptive to the counseling and the peer supports that without the medication could take months and months for someone actually to respond to,” said Johnson.

So at least during treatment victims of the opioid epidemic will still have access to mental health help, but the question remains… How long will the federal funds provide mental health services to those addicted to opiates?

The funding for mental health and the federal money for the opioid crisis are two separate issues according to mental health advocates.

But once initial treatment ends for patients aided by the federal funds, the lack of mental service funding from the state becomes relevant.

If after the medication treatment is complete addicts lose the mental health services, many would be left without the long term support they need to keep their sobriety.

Dr. Jay Reeve President of Apalachee Center, a treatment facility in Tallahassee says mental health and addiction issues are often chronic and need long term treatment.

He likens it to some physical conditions like high blood pressure.

“So you have somebody with high blood pressure who has a cardiac event and then they recover from the cardiac event, but they’ve still got the high blood pressure. So what you really don’t want to do is take them off their heart medication,” said Dr. Reeves.

Mental health advocates say it’s imperative the legislature address the lack of mental health funding if the ever hope to tackle the underlying causes of addiction.

One of the biggest cuts to mental health services was Central Receiving Facility funding, which provides treatment for those suffering from mental health issues who are arrested by police. Often times, those brought in are suffering from addiction.

The Florida DCF didn’t respond to our inquiry in time for this story.