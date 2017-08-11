FAMU Hazing Appeal Before Supreme Court of Florida

A hazing ritual at Florida A&M University took the life of a drum Major six years ago. Now the one student still in jail after the death is appealing his conviction, and as Mike Vasilinda tells us, a reversal could send the wrong message to students.

Drum Major Robert Champion would have been leading his bands first practice in 2011, just as these drum majors did on Friday. By the end of the season, Champion was dead from a hazing ritual known as Crossing Bus C.

“We don’t know if he is breathing or not, but we need an ambulance” asked a frantic caller to 911.

After Champions death, the band was suspended, and strict anti hazing policies put in place.

This years band members were still in middle or high school when the death occurred.

Band Director Dr. Shelby Chipman says hazing was discussed before the bands first practice.

“We have moved forward. These kids understand the new culture that exists. We spoke to them last night about our policies on hazing and anti-hazing, as well as the repercussions of those might even endure any such things.”

Dante Martin is serving a six year sentence for being the ring leader when students pummeled Champion. He is challenging the constitutionality of the anti hazing law in the state’s highest court, where Stephen Turner argues on behalf of the states Criminal Defense Attorneys that it is vague.



“The state fails to make it clear who it applies to and circumstances, including this” says Turner.

If the court could finds the law unconstitutional, there is worry it will send the wrong message. But it’s not a fear University Ombudsman Bryan Smith shares.

“We did incorporate the state laws within our regulations, so um, our legal department will evaluate any case law changes.”

The Supreme Court has yet to set a date for hearing the Hazing appeal.

Dante Smith is the only former band member still in prison. In all 13 people were charged with a crime following the drum major death. FAMU settled with the Champion family for 1.1 million and an apology.