Lottery Tickets Soar as Record Jackpots Continue to Grow

Feeling lucky?

This weekends Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots have a combined total of $749 million dollars up fro grabs.

The hype behind the record setting jackpots is boosting ticket sales in the state.

The average lottery player doesn’t win the big bucks.

“The most I’ve won in Powerball is twenty dollars,” said lotto player Tedlaa Mengesha.

But for the first time ever both the Mega Millions and the Powerball jackpot are over 300 million dollars at the same time.

“I’m trying to get most of my money back,” said lotto player Greg Whittington.

Those looking to win big are coming out in droves, which is good for Florida Schools.

“It’s about education, it’s about entertainment, it’s about our players having fun, and it’s about us being able to do good for our students in Florida,” said Secretary of the Florida Lottery, Jim Poppell.

As of this morning Floridians were spending $2,100 every minute of every hour on Powerball tickets and just slightly less on Mega Millions.

Both games are played across 44 states, but Floridians have been pretty lucky in the past.

Mega Millions has made 44 Floridians millionaires.

240 Floridians have won over a million dollars through Powerball.

Of course you’re more likely to be struck by lightening than hit the jackpot, but maybe the stars are aligned just right for someone to take home both jackpots this week…

“It has something to do maybe with the solar eclipse? I don’t know,” said Poppell.

The Florida Lottery told us repeatedly it wants to remind people to play responsibly.

Earlier this year Governor Rick Scott vetoed legislation that would have required warning labels on each ticket sold.

“It only takes one ticket to win, and playing in that way, this is great entertainment, and we would like our players to have the excitement or the possibility of the win, but to play responsibly,” said Poppell.

Since May the two national drawings have raised $43 million for Florida schools.

The next drawing for Mega Millions is Friday at 11 pm . Powerball drawings will be held Saturday night at the same time.