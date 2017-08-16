Welcome to

New Florida CFO Attends First Cabinet Meeting

August 16th, 2017 by Jake Stofan
New Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis attended his first Cabinet meeting Wednesday.
The meeting began with a prayer written and read by his so,n Johnny Patronis.
At the meeting Patronis introduced his new Chief of Staff, Ryan West.
Patronis says his first meeting was, “fantastic.”
“I was really impressed with the quality of folks that are doing great things in the state of Florida and what can I say. The Governor and Attorney General Pam Bondi and Commissioner Putnam have done a great job showing their stewardship over this state,” said Patronis.
After the meeting when asked if he plans to try and keep his seat as CFO when his term expires next year Patronis answered, it’s a real possibility.

