Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • John Irving
    "If you are lucky enough to find a way of life you love, you have to find the courage to live it."
  • Rose Kennedy
    "More business is lost every year through neglect than through any other cause."
  • Honore de Balzac
    "It is easy to sit up and take notice, What is difficult is getting up and taking action."
  • Charlotte Whitton
    "Big words seldom accompany good deeds."

Groups call for Irma Election Delay

September 16th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

The League of Women Voters, Florida, and a coalition of other groups has asked Governor Rick Scott to delay as many as ten elections scheduled for the rest of the money and the first ten days of October. Governor Rick Scott has already denied the Democratic party’s request to delay a special election in Miami. Now Marti Monroe of the League is asking Governor Rick Scott to reconsider the delay.

“We want them to vote. We want them to be informed. we would like to have a Governor who is interested in increasing voter participation. And we look of this leadership rethinking this, and opening the doors to the voters of our state by delaying this election. what’s two weeks?” asks Monroe.

Elections are pending in Miami-Dade, Levy, Marion, and Hillsborough counties.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com