Florida Democrats Remind the Public of ACA Open Enrollment Period

State Democrats held a press conference at the state Capitol Wednesday afternoon to remind Floridians open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act is scheduled for November 1st through December 5th .

After multiple attempts by Republican Lawmakers in the US Capitol to repeal the ACA, they want to reassure people the program is still open for business.

The Trump administration despite failing to repeal the law, has slashed advertising budgets by 90%, which have accounted for 37% of enrollments over the past several months.

“In the face of repeated driving opposition and attempts to thwart the ACA’s continued existence, we rise together, because we know how impact-full and important the policy has been in creating more healthy, more economically secure families and individuals within our communities,” said Representative Nicholas Duran.

State Lawmakers say they plan to hold enrollment events in their local districts.