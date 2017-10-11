Lawmakers Told Prison Trends include Fewer Admissions but not a Drop in Population

Florida is seeing the lowest crime rate in decades, and fewer prison admissions, but the prison population has been holding steady for a decade. The reason is 108 minimum mandatory sentencing laws, and police concentrating on more violent crimes resulting inlander sentences. Criminal Justice Consultant Michael Wilson told lawmakers the biggest drop in new admissions has been for drug crimes.

“All crime types have lower admissions in 2016 than we had in 2017. what really stands out are the drug crimes. Drug crimes have dropped more than any of the other offense categories, nearly cut in half over this ten year period in terms of admissions to prison” says Wilson.

State lawmakers commissioned the study to find out what changes they could make to save taxpayer money. Committee Chairman Jeff Brandes says any bills containing mandatory sentences will give judges the right to impose lower sentences if they can be justified.